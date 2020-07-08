Chiefs to have reduced stadium seating, ticket holder credit

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL’s […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced reduced capacity seating for the 2020 season, according to a news release.

Due to this change, Season Ticket Members will automatically have their 2020 payment credited to the 2021 season.

The Chiefs have announced they will have reduced capacity at Arrowhead this season. The team is waiting on guidance from the NFL, local gov. and health officials for how many fans will be able to attend games. — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) July 8, 2020

When reduced capacity single-game tickets go on sale, the team will likely sell tickets for the preseason and first few games, according to a news release. As the season progresses, they will follow guidance from health officials in hopes of allowing more people into games later in the season.