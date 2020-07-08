Chiefs to have reduced stadium seating, ticket holder credit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced reduced capacity seating for the 2020 season, according to a news release.
Due to this change, Season Ticket Members will automatically have their 2020 payment credited to the 2021 season.
When reduced capacity single-game tickets go on sale, the team will likely sell tickets for the preseason and first few games, according to a news release. As the season progresses, they will follow guidance from health officials in hopes of allowing more people into games later in the season.