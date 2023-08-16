Authorities said a child died after being hit by a school bus in the 3300 block of E. Locust on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Authorities said a child died after being hit by a school bus in the 3300 block of E. Locust on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said an 8-year-old girl died after being hit by a Derby school bus in the Oaklawn area.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of E. Locust, which is just west of 47th Street South and Kansas Highway 15.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the girl went between cars and was hit by the bus. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the child was with another sibling.

The bus involved in the crash had children on it at the time. A different bus arrived to take the children.

Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty released the following statement on the tragic loss of the student.

It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I am sharing with you this morning the death of an elementary student in the Oaklawn area. This student passed away in a tragic bus accident that is under investigation. We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students. Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district. Due to the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the district cannot release the identity of the student, however, we ask that each of you please keep this student and their loved ones in your thoughts during this unimaginable time. News of this tragedy may have also reached other students throughout our schools. All children react differently to a loss such as this. Here are some things that may help during this difficult situation. Encourage your child to feel and talk about their emotions. Let them know it is OK to feel sad, angry or confused about what happened, or even to feel nothing at all.

Reassure your child that they are safe and secure.

Explain truthfully, but gently, what has happened.

Offer warmth, affection and your physical presence.

Maintain the routine, stability and security in your child’s life as much as possible.

Listen. Listen. Listen. We will provide information that we may receive regarding opportunities to help the family once it becomes available. Derby Public Schools staff are here and ready to help support our students, staff and families cope with this loss.” Heather Bohaty, superintendent, Derby Public Schools

