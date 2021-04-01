Child injured in hit-and-run in southwest Wichita, police suspect street racers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — Police say two pickups were racing in southwest Wichita when one of the trucks hit a child. The trucks did not stop.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 2700 block of S. Meridian Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 9 year old, was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

“We are currently looking for two vehicles that witnesses say were racing when one of them hit the child,” said Lt. Dale Mattern, Wichita Police Department.

He says one of the trucks was described as a lowered, red pickup. The other is a gray or dark-colored pickup.

Mattern says only one of the trucks hit the child but they want to find both drivers.

A relative of the child later told KSN that the drivers have been found, but police have not confirmed that to KSN.