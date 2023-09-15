TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas is one of 20 states set to receive part of a multi-million dollar disbursement to help children with disabilities gain skills to become self-sufficient.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 15 in a press release. Nearly $200 million in funds will be disbursed to 20 states for the purpose of helping children with disabilities by supporting partnerships between state vocational rehabilitation agencies, state and local educational agencies and federally-funded centers for independent living.

The cash disbursement will fund the Pathways to Partnerships project which aims to help individuals with disabilities transition to life after high school and prepare them for independent living. Kansas will receive nearly $8.5 million in funding through the disbursement.

“The Department is committed to providing children and youth with disabilities the supports they need to access self-advocacy training, career pathways and independent living,” said Glenna Wright-Gallo, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS), which oversees RSA. “The Pathways to Partnerships will bridge gaps from school to adult life, independent living, and career success.”

