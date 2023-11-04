TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) say a recall for a popular children’s snack food has grown to include more brands over lead poisoning risks.

The FDA initially reported a voluntary recall by the company WanaBana USA on Nov. 2 for its line of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches sold nationwide. The recall was issued after reports came out that people had become ill after eating the fruit purée. The initial investigation into the products showed the possibility they contained elevated levels of lead, posing a risk of lead poisoning to consumers.

On Nov. 3, the FDA released an update on the recall reporting that additional fruit purée pouches are now included in the recall. Two companies, Schnuck Markets Inc. and Weis Markets, Inc., were named in the update.

The FDA said Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches bearing UPC 041497216123 are being recalled. Products included in the expanded recall sold by Schnucks include:

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch, 12 pk., UPC: 4131801152

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch, 4 pk., UPC: 4131801155

Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety, 20 pk., UPC: 4131801157

The FDA said the above products were sold at Schnucks, Eatwell Markets and Weis grocery stores. WanaBana purée pouches were sold across the country through retailers like Sam’s Club, Amazon, Dollar Tree and other online outlets.

As these products were marketed for children, the FDA said it is important to make sure they are not exposed to lead as it can impact their health in the long term. Lead exposure can be difficult to see in children, with some displaying no obvious symptoms immediately.

Parents of children who consumed these products are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider regarding a blood test as lead poisoning can only be identified through testing, according to the FDA. Some symptoms to be on the lookout for include:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Those who have been exposed to lead over a longer period of time may also have the following symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

The FDA initially reported four people had fallen ill due to possible exposure to the recalled products. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services launched an investigation into the fruit pouches. The source of the lead contamination has yet to be found.

If you purchased the recalled products, you are urged by the FDA to stop using them immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you are a parent or caregiver of a toddler or young child who may have been exposed to this product or lead, you should reach out to your healthcare provider regarding symptoms and care.

