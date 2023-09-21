TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for more than 80,000 cases of cheese packages due to choking hazards.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall impacts 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices shipped to a limited number of customers. The recall was issued as a precaution after an issue with a wrapping machine was discovered by Kraft Heinz.

The FDA said the recalled products may have a thin strip of individual film stuck on the cheese slice after the wrapper is removed, presenting customers with a gagging or choking hazard. Six complaints were received by Kraft Heinz of people choking or gagging on the cheese slices included in this recall.

Included in the recall are 16 oz Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices with the UPC 0 2100061526 1 and best when used by date of Jan. 10, 2024 through Jan. 27, 2024, according to the FDA. The three pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a best when used by date of Jan. 9, 2024 through Jan. 13, 2024 and Jan. 16, 2024 are also impacted by this recall.

The FDA said the machine problem at Kraft Heinz has been repaired with other processing equipment undergoing thorough inspection. If you have purchased any of the products included in this recall, you can call Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday at 1-800-280-8252. To see the original recall online, click here.