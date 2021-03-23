Christian school teacher accused of relationship with minor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 41-year-old teacher at a private Christian school in Kansas is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor student.

Police arrested Matthew McFarren, a high school teacher at Trinity Academy in Wichita, on Saturday.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release that detectives began investigating after receiving a tip that McFarren was having a relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Police say Trinity Academy officials are cooperating with the investigation.

The school has students in K-12.

References to McFarren are no longer on the school’s website. Investigators turned the case over to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.  

