Church video shows shaking during Sunday’s Hutchinson earthquake

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A church member caught the moment an earthquake hit the Hutchinson area on Sunday.

Josh Redd was recording the church service at Grace Bible Church when the magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck. In the video, you can hear a short commotion and gasps from the congregation. Once it ends, there is a little bit of laughter.

A pastor at the church said there was no damage to the church, but the shaking did knock over some pictures in his office.

Other people have reported bricks breaking off chimneys and sidewalks cracking. The earthquake happened near where several others have happened in Reno County.

Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tapering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.