TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Circle School District bus has been involved in a crash on Kansas Highway 254.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Adams Road, west of Towanda, Kansas.

First responders on the scene told KSN that two people were transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Butler County 911 Dispatch initially reported that three people were injured: one receiving very critical injuries, one receiving potentially serious injuries, and another receiving minor injuries.

No students on the bus were hurt, and all 13-15 have been released from the scene.

The school district set up a location for parents to pick up students.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.