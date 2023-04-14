Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2023.
The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $404,776, which is 523% higher than the state average of $205,073.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Kansas
- #1. Kansas City, MO-KS: 22
- #2. Wichita, KS: 4
- #3. Lawrence, KS: 2
- #4. Manhattan, KS: 1
- #5. Topeka, KS: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
- #30. Andover
- Typical home value: $300,898
- 1-year price change: +7.2%
- 5-year price change: +43.6%
- Metro area: Wichita, KS
- #29. Baldwin City
- Typical home value: $302,423
- 1-year price change: +5.0%
- 5-year price change: +48.8%
- Metro area: Lawrence, KS
- #29. Lecompton
- Typical home value: $305,336
- 1-year price change: +9.9%
- 5-year price change: +54.9%
- Metro area: Lawrence, KS
- #27. Gardner
- Typical home value: $305,637
- 1-year price change: +4.4%
- 5-year price change: +42.6%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #26 Iola
- Typical home value: $311,767
- 1-year price change: +6.8%
- 5-year price change: +63.4%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #25. Saint George
- Typical home value: $313,608
- 1-year price change: +7.1%
- 5-year price change: +54.8%
- Metro area: Manhattan, KS
- #24. Berryton
- Typical home value: $317,961
- 1-year price change: +9.0%
- 5-year price change: +42.2%
- Metro area: Topeka, KS
- #23. Tonganoxie
- Typical home value: $322,845
- 1-year price change: +6.7%
- 5-year price change: +71.4%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #22. Viola
- Typical home value: $324,383
- 1-year price change: +10.3%
- 5-year price change: +39.0%
- Metro area: Wichita, KS
- #21. Andale
- Typical home value: $337,556
- 1-year price change: +8.8%
- 5-year price change: +46.3%
- Metro area: Wichita, KS
- #20. Easton
- Typical home value: $349,986
- 1-year price change: +15.2%
- 5-year price change: +83.9%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #19. Louisburg
- Typical home value: $352,786
- 1-year price change: +6.5%
- 5-year price change: +59.4%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #18. De Soto
- Typical home value: $355,297
- 1-year price change: +4.1%
- 5-year price change: +45.1%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #17. Shawnee
- Typical home value: $355,810
- 1-year price change: +5.1%
- 5-year price change: +36.2%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #16. Westwood
- Typical home value: $356,924
- 1-year price change: +3.0%
- 5-year price change: +22.3%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #15. Olathe
- Typical home value: $367,109
- 1-year price change: +5.7%
- 5-year price change: +38.0%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #14. Basehor
- Typical home value: $374,280
- 1-year price change: +5.7%
- 5-year price change: +51.9%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #15. Linwood
- Typical home value: $376,822
- 1-year price change: +9.3%
- 5-year price change: +92.3%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #14. Spring Hill
- Typical home value: $377,630
- 1-year price change: +5.4%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #11. Prairie Village
- Typical home value: $389,419
- 1-year price change: +4.6%
- 5-year price change: +33.9%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #10. Lenexa
- Typical home value: $401,107
- 1-year price change: +4.9%
- 5-year price change: +37.1%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #9. Overland Park
- Typical home value: $403,441
- 1-year price change: +5.0%
- 5-year price change: +35.4%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #8. Eastborough
- Typical home value: $468,469
- 1-year price change: +3.2%
- 5-year price change: +33.6%
- Metro area: Wichita, KS
- #7. Fairway
- Typical home value: $508,902
- 1-year price change: +4.5%
- 5-year price change: +27.4%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #6. Westwood Hills
- Typical home value: $532,985
- 1-year price change: +5.3%
- 5-year price change: +20.9%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #5. Bucyrus
- Typical home value: $557,575
- 1-year price change: +4.7%
- 5-year price change: +56.8%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #4. Leawood
- Typical home value: $633,952
- 1-year price change: +4.6%
- 5-year price change: +31.8%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #3. Lake Quivira
- Typical home value: $725,932
- 1-year price change: +4.6%
- 5-year price change: +27.8%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #2. Mission Woods
- Typical home value: $729,396
- 1-year price change: +2.1%
- 5-year price change: +20.3%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
- #1. Mission Hills
- Typical home value: $1,277,274
- 1-year price change: +6.9%
- 5-year price change: +29.1%
- Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS
