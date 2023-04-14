Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2023.

The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $404,776, which is 523% higher than the state average of $205,073.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Kansas

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS: 22

#2. Wichita, KS: 4

#3. Lawrence, KS: 2

#4. Manhattan, KS: 1

#5. Topeka, KS: 1

#30. Andover Typical home value: $300,898 1-year price change: +7.2% 5-year price change: +43.6% Metro area: Wichita, KS

#29. Baldwin City Typical home value: $302,423 1-year price change: +5.0% 5-year price change: +48.8% Metro area: Lawrence, KS

#29. Lecompton Typical home value: $305,336 1-year price change: +9.9% 5-year price change: +54.9% Metro area: Lawrence, KS

#27. Gardner Typical home value: $305,637 1-year price change: +4.4% 5-year price change: +42.6% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#26 Iola Typical home value: $311,767 1-year price change: +6.8% 5-year price change: +63.4% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS



#25. Saint George Typical home value: $313,608 1-year price change: +7.1% 5-year price change: +54.8% Metro area: Manhattan, KS

#24. Berryton Typical home value: $317,961 1-year price change: +9.0% 5-year price change: +42.2% Metro area: Topeka, KS#23. Tonganoxie

#23. Tonganoxie Typical home value: $322,845 1-year price change: +6.7% 5-year price change: +71.4% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#22. Viola Typical home value: $324,383 1-year price change: +10.3% 5-year price change: +39.0% Metro area: Wichita, KS

#21. Andale Typical home value: $337,556 1-year price change: +8.8% 5-year price change: +46.3% Metro area: Wichita, KS



#20. Easton Typical home value: $349,986 1-year price change: +15.2% 5-year price change: +83.9% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#19. Louisburg Typical home value: $352,786 1-year price change: +6.5% 5-year price change: +59.4% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#18. De Soto Typical home value: $355,297 1-year price change: +4.1% 5-year price change: +45.1% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#17. Shawnee Typical home value: $355,810 1-year price change: +5.1% 5-year price change: +36.2% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#16. Westwood Typical home value: $356,924 1-year price change: +3.0% 5-year price change: +22.3% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS



#15. Olathe Typical home value: $367,109 1-year price change: +5.7% 5-year price change: +38.0% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#14. Basehor Typical home value: $374,280 1-year price change: +5.7% 5-year price change: +51.9% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#15. Linwood Typical home value: $376,822 1-year price change: +9.3% 5-year price change: +92.3% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#14. Spring Hill Typical home value: $377,630 1-year price change: +5.4% 5-year price change: +50.9% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#11. Prairie Village Typical home value: $389,419 1-year price change: +4.6% 5-year price change: +33.9% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS



#10. Lenexa Typical home value: $401,107 1-year price change: +4.9% 5-year price change: +37.1% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#9. Overland Park Typical home value: $403,441 1-year price change: +5.0% 5-year price change: +35.4% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#8. Eastborough Typical home value: $468,469 1-year price change: +3.2% 5-year price change: +33.6% Metro area: Wichita, KS

#7. Fairway Typical home value: $508,902 1-year price change: +4.5% 5-year price change: +27.4% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#6. Westwood Hills Typical home value: $532,985 1-year price change: +5.3% 5-year price change: +20.9% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS



#5. Bucyrus Typical home value: $557,575 1-year price change: +4.7% 5-year price change: +56.8% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#4. Leawood Typical home value: $633,952 1-year price change: +4.6% 5-year price change: +31.8% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#3. Lake Quivira Typical home value: $725,932 1-year price change: +4.6% 5-year price change: +27.8% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#2. Mission Woods Typical home value: $729,396 1-year price change: +2.1% 5-year price change: +20.3% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#1. Mission Hills Typical home value: $1,277,274 1-year price change: +6.9% 5-year price change: +29.1% Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS



