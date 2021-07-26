Civil rights groups seek US probe of Kansas City police

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas' U.S. Senator Roger Marshall says he wants K-State and KU to end up in the same place, regardless of if they stay or leave the Big 12 Conference like two other schools Monday.

In a joint statement, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced they won't renew their membership in the Big 12 Conference and will exit in 2025. Speculation indicates the two will head to the SEC. The departure leaves the remaining eight members, including Kansas State University and the University of Kansas, with the option to either try and save the conference or also join other ones.