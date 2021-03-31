Classes resume in one of last still-virtual Kansas districts

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Students in Kansas City, Kansas, are back in classrooms for the first time in more than a year.

In-person classes resumed Wednesday in one of the last districts in the state still learning mostly virtually because of the pandemic. Wednesday is the date lawmakers set for public schools to begin offering in-person classes in a bill that Gov. Laura Kelly has not yet signed.

Most schools already have returned to in-person classes, but because the Kansas City, Kansas area was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, the district had allowed only a small number of students to return in-person before now.