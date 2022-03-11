Johnathan Moore (Courtesy Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a man in north-central Kansas to spend nine years in prison. In January, Johnathan Moore, 29, of Clay Center, pleaded no contest to charges of indecent liberties with a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and criminal sodomy.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the crimes happened between April and November of 2018.

The Clay Center Police Department, Marysville Police Department, the Topeka Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation worked together to investigate the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Amy Norton and Clay County Attorney Joel Mason.