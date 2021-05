Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, center, intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS (KSNT) — Defending AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off against the Cleveland Browns in their 2021 regular season opener.

Week 1 vs. the Browns.

Playoff rematch.

Let's roll! pic.twitter.com/MBaT9QcHwr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2021

The game will take place 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The full NFL season schedule will be released Wednesday night.