Cold Weather Rule takes effect Sunday to help Kansans behind on utility bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Cold Weather Rule will begin Sunday, Nov. 1 and remain in effect through March 31.

The rule is designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments and avoid disconnection.

While the Cold Weather Rule is in effect, utility companies cannot disconnect a customer’s service when local temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees within the following 48-hour period.

The Cold Weather Rule also requires utility companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to allow consumers to maintain or re-establish service, however, it is the customer’s responsibility to contact their gas or electric company to make those arrangements.

Payment plan terms to maintain or restore service require that customers agree to pay 1/12th of the total amount owed, 1/12th of the current bill, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fee, plus any applicable deposit to the utility.

The remaining balance must be paid in equal payments over the next 11 months, in addition to the current monthly bill.

More information about the Cold Weather Rule is available on the Commission’s website at http://www.kcc.ks.gov/consumer-information/cold-weather-rule.