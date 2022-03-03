WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Colorado Freedom Convoy is making its way through the state of Kansas on its way to Washington, D.C., to protest vaccine mandates.
According to a Facebook post made by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Freedom Convoy will be near the Kansas border around 4:45 p.m. and will be hitting Goodland around 5:15 p.m.
From there, the truckers will move across the state on I-70 before stopping for the night in Salina. They will depart from Salina at 9 a.m. on Friday, en route to Washington, D.C. Friday, they will move into Missouri through Kansas City.
The convoy is planning a “slow roll” through Junction City and Topeka for trucks to stop and collect donations.
The Freedom Convoy got its start in Canada and has since garnered international attention as the truckers protested against vaccine mandates. The truckers blocked border trade between the U.S. and Canada, faced off with police in Ottawa and have caused Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers to stop the protests. The Canadian movement received large support from American Conservatives which could prove to be important in the upcoming midterm elections of 2022.
To see the Facebook post containing the full list of convoy travel plans from March 3-5, click here. The Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy Facebook group states that it is standing up for freedoms and is dedicated to fighting unlawful mandates peacefully and effectively.