TOPEKA (KSNT) – NBC is reporting that comedian Leo Gallagher, known simply as Gallagher dies at 76 years old.

Gallagher performed in Topeka in 2018. Before his show, he appeared with 27 news anchor David George.

Gallagher passed away from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law told NBC News.

One of the original prop comics, Gallagher was known for smashing a variety of items on stage, usually ending with a watermelon. Many people who attended his acts were often seen wearing ponchos in the front rows to avoid the flying watermelon debris.