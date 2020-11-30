Commissioner reminds Kansans insurance should pay cost of COVID-19 tests if you meet requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt appeared on KSNT this morning to talk to Kansans about COVID-19 testing and who should pay for it.

“The State of Kansas issued a standing order, regarding COVID-19 tests, if you meet one of the two requirements,” Schmidt said. If you have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with the coronavirus, or if you are experiencing one of the symptoms of the virus.

Schmidt told KSNT the residents should use their insurance and there should be no co-pay.

Schmidt also talked about the new process in place that matches Kansans who pass their insurance exam with potential employers.

Schmidt also spoke about consumer protections and collecting fines from companies that don’t follow state law or regulations. “