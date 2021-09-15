Community leaders plead for suspect in Wichita shooting to turn himself in

WICHITA (KSNW) – Wichita police say they are still searching for 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, the man suspected of the shooting at Enigma Club & Lounge in the 300 block of N. Mosley.

Keshawn Maurice Dawson

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police said they still suspect Dawson in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Preston Spencer and the shooting injuries to six other people at the club on Sept. 7.

Police said Dawson was kicked out of the club following a fight and escorted out by employees. He allegedly returned with a semi-automatic handgun and started shooting from outside the club through the club’s windows and doors, hitting the victims.

Wednesday afternoon, Keena Charles with Violence Impact Community Integration Program told how the shooting impacted seven families. She said their lives will never be the same.

“For that family, for the community, it is a lifetime,” she said. “We need your help. We need to find better ways to resolve conflict. That moment of power when that weapon is in your hand, when you don’t realize that you are taking away someone’s daughter, someone’s son, a mother, a father, you hurt this community, because broken individuals are walking around every day because of the pain of violence.”

Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson agreed.

“That’s something that I would encourage everyone to think about,” he said. “Anyone that ever might be in the moment and allow temporary emotion to make a permanent decision, to think about those who will be impacted, not just the families who lose folks, and that’s tragic as it is, but even those who are impacted by being around and being in attendance.”

Johnson and Charles both asked the public for help finding Dawson. They also appealed to Dawson in case he is watching the news coverage.

“I know it might be a hard choice to make, but it is the right choice to make,” Johnson said. “And sometimes the right thing to do is the hard thing to do, so again, if you are seeing this, if you are hearing this, please, turn yourself in. Do the right thing for the community.”

Police said Dawson had two Sedgwick County warrants and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Police said Dawson left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have any information about the suspect, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to Dawson’s arrest. You can also call 911.

Enigma announced today that it will reopen for regular business hours on Wednesday, Sept. 22.