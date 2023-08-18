HUTCHINSON (KSNT) – Numerous musical acts are planned for the upcoming Kansas State Fair set to arrive later this fall.
The Kansas State Fair takes place every year in Hutchinson, usually accompanied with a plethora of entertainment choices for those who attend. This year’s fair will be from Sept. 8 to 17. From ventriloquism shows to comedy stunts, the fair has more than enough to keep the whole family entertained.
Musical performances will take place on one of several different stages at the fair with the larger acts happening at the Nex-Tech Grandstand stage. Tickets for all Nex-Tech Grandstand performances can be found by clicking here.
NEEDTOBREATHE
Set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, the GRAMMY-nominated band “NEEDTOBREATHE” will hit the stage, according to the Kansas State Fair. They are recognized for several accomplishments like topping several Billboard Radio, Album and Sales charts, generating more than one billion streams and selling out arenas around the world.
The band has appeared on The Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with James Corden and more, according to the Kansas State Fair. Their 2020 album release, “Out of Body,” generated critical praise and landed in the Top 5 of three Billboard charts.
Carly Pearce
Singer and songwriter Carly Pearce will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, according to the Kansas State Fair. Her musical career had a fiery start with her debut album, “EVERY LITTLE THING” and the PLATINUM-certified title track “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice.
Pearce’s other award-winning music, like “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde, earned her a second consecutive ACM Music Event of the Year award in 2022, according to the Kansas State Fair. In 2023, she is joining Blake Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk tour.
Cooper Alan with Frank Ray
This musical duo will appear on stage at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Cooper Alan is described as an up-and-coming country music singer, according to his website. Getting his start in Winston Salem, North Carolina, Cooper has moved on from performing in bars to putting on sold-out performances across the country. Some of his top songs include “New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45 (Country Remix)” and “Can’t Dance.”
Frank Ray is a bilingual recording artist making music in the modern Latino-Country movement, according to his website. Since starting his musical journey, he has claimed two No. 1 singles and three top ten singles on Texas Country Radio and has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone.
Matthew West with Anne Wilson
Another pair of talented musicians will perform live at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to the Kansas State Fair. Illinois native Matthew West produces music inspired by his faith which has earned him more than 25 No. 1 hits over the years. He is recognized as the first Christian artist to take home the honor of being the reigning NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the year in 20 years.
Anne Wilson’s music combines down-to-Earth storytelling with her own brand of faith-inspired tunes, according to the Kansas State Fair. A native of Lexington, Kentucky, Wilson is known as an inspiring trailblazer as she mixes contemporary Christian music with country. In 2022, she performed at 150 shows while also being named to both the RIAA Class of 2022 and Pandora’s Artists to Watch 2023: Christian/Gospel.
Hairball
This is a rock & roll event you won’t want to miss at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, according to the Kansas State Fair. The band takes the audience through a two hour musical performance that pays homage to bands like “KISS,” “Motley Crue,” “Queen,” and “Journey.” Vocalists for the band include Joe Dandy, Kriz Vox and Dave Moody.
This year marks the band’s 23rd year of rocking out across the country, according too the Kansas State Fair. Each of “Hairball’s” shows are filled with pyrotechnics, lights, props and other surprises that make every performance a memorable experience for the audience.
La Fiera de Ojinaga
Hitting the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 will be “La Fiera de Ojinaga.” This Mexican band is made up of several talented musicians who decided to pool their collective experience to create something new, according to aztecamusicgroup.com. Spurred on by their success with a test album in the 2010’s, the group makes heavy use of sax with its performances.
Ja Rule with Disco Lines
Ja Rule and Disco Lines will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, according to the Kansas State Fair. Jeffrey Atkins, better known as Ja Rule, got his start in 1999 with Venni Vetti Vecci and its lead single, “Holla Holla.” From there to 2005, Ja Rule had several hits that reached the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. As of 2018, he sold more than 30 million records worldwide.
Disco Lines, otherwise known as Thadeus Labuszewski, is perpetually on tour, according to the Kansas State Fair. He is known for his wildly popular original songs and remixes which have brought in tens of millions of streams and billions of views.
- “Fifty Years Late”
- Sept. 8, 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Sept. 10, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- “Alterior Motives”
- Sept. 8, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Sept. 8, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- “Piano Man – Dennis Laffoon”
- Sept. 8, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Sept. 8, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Sept. 9, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Sept. 11, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Sept. 12, 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Sept. 13, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Sept. 13, 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
- Sept. 14, Noon – 12:45 p.m.
- Sept. 14, 5 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
- Sept. 15, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Sept. 15, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Sept. 16, 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- “Great Plains Jazz Orchestra”
- Sept. 8, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Sept. 9, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Sept. 11, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Sept. 12, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Sept. 13, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- “The Parr Family”
- Sept. 9, Noon – 1:30 p.m.
- Sept. 9, 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
- “Nutz and Boltz”
- Sept. 9, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Sept. 14, 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- “Talmage Quartet”
- Sept. 9, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Sept. 9, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- “Hunter Flynn”
- Sept. 9, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- “The Other Guys”
- Sept. 9, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- “Autumn Ragland”
- Sept. 10, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- “Hutchinson Brass Quartet”
- Sept. 10, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Sept. 14, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- “Glenn Roth”
- Sept. 11, Noon – 12:45 p.m.
- Sept. 11, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- “Jaydnce Jean”
- Sept. 11, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 11, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- “Eli Alger and The Faster Horses”
- Sept. 11, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- “Flatland”
- Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- “INSTEP”
- Sept. 12, Noon – 12:45 p.m.
- Sept. 14, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Sept. 14, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- “Makayla Brownlee”
- Sept. 12, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- “George Sanders Blues Band”
- Sept. 12, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- “Buhler Singers”
- Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- “Dave Perryman and the Country Revue”
- Sept. 14, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Sept. 14, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- “Raices di mi Tierra”
- Sept. 15, 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Sept. 15, 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
- “Mariachi Los Reyes”
- Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- “Blane Howard”
- Sept. 15, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- “Kansas Kountree Kloggers:
- Sept. 9, 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Sept. 16 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- “Wilson Czech Dancers”
- Sept. 16, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- “Victor Trevino – The Ultimate Elvis Show”
- Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- “Heartland Revival”
- Sept. 17, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Sept. 17, 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- “4Given”
- Sept. 17, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- “Mixed Gravel Band”
- Sept. 10, 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Sept. 17, 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.