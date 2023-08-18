HUTCHINSON (KSNT) – Numerous musical acts are planned for the upcoming Kansas State Fair set to arrive later this fall.

The Kansas State Fair takes place every year in Hutchinson, usually accompanied with a plethora of entertainment choices for those who attend. This year’s fair will be from Sept. 8 to 17. From ventriloquism shows to comedy stunts, the fair has more than enough to keep the whole family entertained.

Musical performances will take place on one of several different stages at the fair with the larger acts happening at the Nex-Tech Grandstand stage. Tickets for all Nex-Tech Grandstand performances can be found by clicking here.

NEEDTOBREATHE

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 05: Bear Rinehart of Needtobreathe performs onstage at the 4th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on June 5, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for KLOVE)

Set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, the GRAMMY-nominated band “NEEDTOBREATHE” will hit the stage, according to the Kansas State Fair. They are recognized for several accomplishments like topping several Billboard Radio, Album and Sales charts, generating more than one billion streams and selling out arenas around the world.

The band has appeared on The Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with James Corden and more, according to the Kansas State Fair. Their 2020 album release, “Out of Body,” generated critical praise and landed in the Top 5 of three Billboard charts.

Carly Pearce

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 01: Carly Pearce performs onstage for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 01, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Singer and songwriter Carly Pearce will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, according to the Kansas State Fair. Her musical career had a fiery start with her debut album, “EVERY LITTLE THING” and the PLATINUM-certified title track “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice.

Pearce’s other award-winning music, like “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde, earned her a second consecutive ACM Music Event of the Year award in 2022, according to the Kansas State Fair. In 2023, she is joining Blake Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk tour.

Cooper Alan with Frank Ray

This musical duo will appear on stage at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Cooper Alan is described as an up-and-coming country music singer, according to his website. Getting his start in Winston Salem, North Carolina, Cooper has moved on from performing in bars to putting on sold-out performances across the country. Some of his top songs include “New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45 (Country Remix)” and “Can’t Dance.”

Frank Ray is a bilingual recording artist making music in the modern Latino-Country movement, according to his website. Since starting his musical journey, he has claimed two No. 1 singles and three top ten singles on Texas Country Radio and has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone.

Matthew West with Anne Wilson

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 07: Singer/Songwriter Matthew West performs during Sam’s Place – Music For The Spirit 2017 at Ryman Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Another pair of talented musicians will perform live at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to the Kansas State Fair. Illinois native Matthew West produces music inspired by his faith which has earned him more than 25 No. 1 hits over the years. He is recognized as the first Christian artist to take home the honor of being the reigning NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the year in 20 years.

Anne Wilson’s music combines down-to-Earth storytelling with her own brand of faith-inspired tunes, according to the Kansas State Fair. A native of Lexington, Kentucky, Wilson is known as an inspiring trailblazer as she mixes contemporary Christian music with country. In 2022, she performed at 150 shows while also being named to both the RIAA Class of 2022 and Pandora’s Artists to Watch 2023: Christian/Gospel.

Hairball

MILWAUKEE, WI – MARCH 08: The band Hairball performs during The 2014 Grand Slam Charity Jam at Potawatomi Bingo Casino on March 08, 2014 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

This is a rock & roll event you won’t want to miss at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, according to the Kansas State Fair. The band takes the audience through a two hour musical performance that pays homage to bands like “KISS,” “Motley Crue,” “Queen,” and “Journey.” Vocalists for the band include Joe Dandy, Kriz Vox and Dave Moody.

This year marks the band’s 23rd year of rocking out across the country, according too the Kansas State Fair. Each of “Hairball’s” shows are filled with pyrotechnics, lights, props and other surprises that make every performance a memorable experience for the audience.

La Fiera de Ojinaga

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 03: ‘La Fiera de Ojinaga’ poses backstage with Norteña Sax Song of the Year award at EstrellaTV’s Premios de la Radio at Expo Santa Fe México on November 03, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Antonio Torres/Getty Images for Estrella Media)

Hitting the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 will be “La Fiera de Ojinaga.” This Mexican band is made up of several talented musicians who decided to pool their collective experience to create something new, according to aztecamusicgroup.com. Spurred on by their success with a test album in the 2010’s, the group makes heavy use of sax with its performances.

Ja Rule with Disco Lines

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 21: Rapper Ja Rule performs at the MTV And Ja Rule: “Follow The Rules” Premiere Party at Catch on October 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MTV)

Ja Rule and Disco Lines will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, according to the Kansas State Fair. Jeffrey Atkins, better known as Ja Rule, got his start in 1999 with Venni Vetti Vecci and its lead single, “Holla Holla.” From there to 2005, Ja Rule had several hits that reached the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. As of 2018, he sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

Disco Lines, otherwise known as Thadeus Labuszewski, is perpetually on tour, according to the Kansas State Fair. He is known for his wildly popular original songs and remixes which have brought in tens of millions of streams and billions of views.