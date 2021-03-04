Conservative lawmakers want to require governor to get approval before state of emergency orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican lawmakers argue that Kansas shouldn’t be able shut down businesses during an emergency like the coronavirus pandemic.
Their comments Wednesday came as the GOP-controlled Legislature considered how far to go in restricting a governor’s power in future emergencies.
The state House gave first-round approval on a voice vote to a bill that would require governors to confer with the state’s attorney general and get legislative leaders’ approval before issuing executive orders during a state of emergency.
Some conservative Republicans wanted to go farther and ban business closures or even restrictions but acknowledged that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly would never sign such legislation.