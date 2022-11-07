The voluntary recall is isolated to three batches of Edible Cookie Dough tubs, per Nestle. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued by Walmart for a cookie dough product that may contain soft plastic film.

The voluntary recall was issued on Nov. 3 by Nestlé USA for a limited amount of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs due to the potential presence of soft plastic film. The recall is isolated to three batches of the product that were produced from Aug. 1-3, 2022.

The recall impacts retailers nationwide, including Walmart, according to the Food and Drug Administration. No other Nestlé products, including other varieties of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough or Ready-to-Bake cookie dough, are impacted by this recall.

The FDA reports that no illnesses or injuries have been reported as of Nov. 3. The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers reached out to Nestlé USA about the issue.

Those who purchased the following batch codes of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from Nestlé should not consume them and should return the product to the retailer it was purchased from for a refund:

22135554RR

22145554RR

22155554RR

If you have any questions, reach out to Nestlé USA at 800-681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.