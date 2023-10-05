TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say a cookie dough product sold in Kansas stores is being recalled due to allergy risks.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Cookies-N-Milk of McKinney, Texas is recalling its 6 oz cups of “Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough” as it may contain peanuts. Those who have a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the cookie dough.

The impacted lot number, found on the top side of the product container, is 32402342 C, according to the FDA. The cookie dough product was sold in Kansas retail stores along with locations in eight other states.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA. An investigation into the recall revealed an error occurred during the packaging stage of the product.

Those who have bought the cookie dough product are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the FDA. If you have any questions, you can call Cookies-N-Milk at 214-491-6370 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. To see the original recall online, click here.

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news by downloading our mobile app.