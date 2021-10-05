Coolest Thing Made In Kansas contest down to Final 4

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The battle for title of “Coolest Thing Made In Kansas” is coming down to a final four.

It’s a contest put on by the Kansas Manufacturing Council and they want your vote. It’s a tournament-style bracket where products are pitted against each other until there’s a winner.

It’s meant to raise awareness for companies and the products they make in the state. So what’s still in the running for “coolest thing?”

The James Webb Telescope Struts Aerospace Corporation is up against Yoder Smokers, and the 316 Series Hard Cooler from Coleman is up against Voltar 2.0 Solar UPS.

You can learn more about these companies, as well as cast your vote at this link.