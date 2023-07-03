TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say more than 70,000 pounds of mini chicken corn dog products are being recalled due to spoilage concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a press release that House of Raeford of South Carolina is recalling a little more than 76,000 pounds of corn dog products as they may be impacted by spoilage. The recalled corn dogs were produced on April 24, 2023 and come in 1.83 pound bags. The recall involves lot codes 123114 and 223114 and those with the best if by used date of 4/23/2024.

The recalled corn dog products were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the FSIS. One company impacted by the recall is Walmart which sold the corn dog products nationwide, including in their Kansas store locations.

The FSIS states that the issue with the recalled corn dogs was found after House of Raeford notified the FSIS of a customer complaint of the product having an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions in connection to these recalled products has been received by the FSIS as of the date the recall was first posted on June 30, 2023.

Officials with the FSIS are concerned that many people may have the recalled products stored in their freezers. If you have purchased the recalled corn dogs, you are urged to either throw them away or return them.

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat with Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST from Monday through Friday. To see the original recall online, click here.