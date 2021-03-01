Coronavirus in Kansas: 13.5% of Kansans vaccinated, fewer virus cases and deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 23,360 Kansans have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It brings the total number of Kansans who have received a first dose to 393,860, 13.5% of the state’s population. Of those, 190,587 have also received their second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says it has distributed a total of 805,480 doses. That has not changed since Friday.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the last update, another eight Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 4,743.

There have been 41 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has increased by 639 over the weekend. That is the smallest increase since late September. It brings the total since the pandemic began to 294,302.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative is up 4,003 since Friday.

The coronavirus charts below will be updated by 1 p.m. The KDHE will not update the number of vaccines distributed to each county until early Tuesday afternoon.