COTTONWOOD FALLS (KSNT) – A Cottonwood Falls man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for child pornography.

Walter Baskin, a convicted sex offender has been indicted for one count of distribution of child pornography in Wichita. (Courtesy Photo 2021/Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Walter Haskin, 27, of Cottonwood Falls, was indicted Thursday for one count of attempted distribution and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Kansas.

According to a criminal complaint, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched the investigation after the file-sharing program Dropbox detected the pornography uploaded to an account.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Haskin was convicted on June 7, 2011, of criminal sexual assault against an 11-year-old male in Illinois.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Wichita Police Department are all investigating the incident.