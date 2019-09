INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities have captured a cougar Monday morning after it escaped a Kansas zoo.

The cougar escaped from Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo, according to the City of Independence. They then gave an update around 12:40 p.m. that the cougar was found and captured still roaming the zoo grounds.

The cougar has escaped from Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo. Park officials and local law enforcement are… Posted by City of Independence Kansas on Monday, September 30, 2019

While the cougar was loose, the city told people in the area to take extreme caution, avoid the area around the zoo and immediately call 911 if they saw the cougar.