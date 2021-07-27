Could a Kansas police chief be the next to head the Austin Police Department?

WICHITA (KSNT) — Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay is one of seven finalists announced by the Austin, Texas Police Department for the job of the city’s chief of police. The search included 46 applications, KXAN-TV reports.

The next police chief would be in charge of over 1,809 sworn officers and 734 non-sworn professional staff, the City of Austin says. Additionally, the chief will have a budget of $240.8 million to work with for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Candidates are:

Joseph Chacon : Austin’s Interim Police Chief

: Austin’s Interim Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick : National instructor for FBI teaching leadership, bias and diversity, emotional intelligence and other topics. Former Police Chief in Oakland, California.

: National instructor for FBI teaching leadership, bias and diversity, emotional intelligence and other topics. Former Police Chief in Oakland, California. Avery L. Moore : Assistant Chief at Dallas Police Department Investigations Bureau.

: Assistant Chief at Dallas Police Department Investigations Bureau. Celeste Murphy : Deputy Chief, Community Services Division at the Atlanta Police Department.

: Deputy Chief, Community Services Division at the Atlanta Police Department. Mirtha V. Ramos : Chief of Police at DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia.

: Chief of Police at DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. Gordon Ramsay : Police Chief in Wichita, Kansas

: Police Chief in Wichita, Kansas Emada E. Tingrides: Los Angeles Police officer for over 25 years.

(Courtesy: KXAN-TV)

“I am excited about the diverse slate of individuals we have identified for this position,” said Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk, who explained that he’ll be discussing the city and resident goals with candidates shortly.

Earlier this year, APD solicited the community to give their input about what they want in the next chief. The Ralph Andersen & Associates consulting firm worked to help recruit candidates based on the response. The majority of the seven-candidate pool are people of color, including three women of color.

Cronk says he hopes to announce the new chief before the end of August.