NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) — New affidavits filed in the state of Oklahoma have given more information on the arrest of Danielle Banzet and Zachery Sisk, accused of abducting a 5-year-old child from a Rose Hill elementary school.

The child was found in Noble County, Oklahoma, Which is between Oklahoma City and the Kansas state line. On May 19, around 8:30 p.m., an Oklahoma state trooper was directed to travel north on I-35 and watch for a Volkswagen Jetta.

The trooper was informed of the situation and was told to look for Banzet and “an unknown male counterpart” who police believed to be armed.

The affidavit says that while at the intersection of US-60 and US-77, the vehicle description changed, and the trooper was advised that the abducted child could be in a U-HAUL truck or a dark-colored SUV.

The trooper was unable to find the vehicle, but the location of a dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban was pinned traveling south on I-35, so he began traveling southbound. He located it near mile marker 203 and followed it until another trooper could arrive.

When backup arrived, a traffic stop was initiated. Banzet and Sisk were both detained at approximately 9:53 p.m., and the 5-year-old boy was found in the backseat.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, finding a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol in a gray Nike backpack. The firearm was determined to be stolen. A second handgun was located in a black safe in the third row of the vehicle.

The affidavit says troopers also found “a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, approximately $500 cash, a glass pipe containing a white residue, one and a half unknown pills, several clear plastic baggies, and high-capacity pistol magazines” in the vehicle.

The trooper also noted the child was not in a car seat.

Banzet and Sisk were transported to the Noble County Jail and were booked there. The investigation is still ongoing.