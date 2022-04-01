OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two weeks after a shooting at an Overland Park short-term rental home, court documents provide new information about what may have happened inside.

It also sheds light on the relationships of those involved.

Officers were called to the house near near 145th Terrace and Knox Street around 6 a.m. on March 20, after someone inside called for help, according to the case affidavit.

Investigators encountered a large group of people. Some were trying to leave the house while others denied a shooting had taken place.

As officers questioned witnesses they determined a large group of people were at the house for a birthday party and not everyone knew each other.

Police questioned one person at the party who told them she was there with her mother, Sharell Holloman of Wichita. She said a man named either Anthony Smith or Anthony Holloman shot her mother, but that she didn’t witness the shooting, only heard it.

She told officers that her mother had been shot in the buttocks and abdomen and was going in and out of consciousness when someone rushed her to a hospital. Holloman later died in surgery.

Another witness reported hearing Smith confess to the shooting, but saying it was an accident. The witness said Smith put the gun into the leg of his pants. Police later arrested him. Court documents show officers found a stolen gun in Smith’s pantleg.

Court documents also show that police obtained surveillance video from cameras inside the house. In the video Smith can be heard saying “You know I didn’t mean to do that s***.”

Smith is charged with second-degree murder in Holloman’s death. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 9.