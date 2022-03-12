TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Junction City woman and her unborn baby on Christmas Day in 2018 has lost an appeal of his sentences.

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from Dion Jamal Green, who pleaded guilty in 2020 to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 31-year-old Jenna Schafer and her baby.

Green was sentenced to two consecutive life terms with no chance of parole for 25 years on each sentence.

Green challenged the procedures the Geary County District Court used to impose the sentences but the court unanimously rejected his arguments.

Early in the investigation, prosecutors said Green was hired to kill Schafer, who was found dead in a Junction City apartment. But a second man who was arrested in the case and accused of hiring Green had charges against him dropped in February. Prosecutors have not said why those charges were dropped.