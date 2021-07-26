COVID-19 employee exposure closes Kansas aquatic center

GARDEN CITY (KSNT) — Garden Rapids at The Big Pool in Garden City will be closed through Sunday, August 1, as directed by the Finney County Health Department. The closure includes all activities and reservations.

The Big Pool posted an update saying the Finney County Health Department is doing COVID-19 contact tracing protocol on many staff members. The health department indicated the exposure is limited to employees, not patrons.

Garden Rapids at The Big Pool said, following testing of employees and waiting the period of time advised by Finney County Health Department, it hopes to reopen to the public for its final full week of the season beginning Monday, August 2.