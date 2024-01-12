TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is reporting a recall for a line of men’s work boots due to a safety hazard to the users.

The CPSC says 3,200 “Men’s Dark Brown Keaven WP Met Guard Work Boots” with model number SE4570 are being recalled following an incident where a heavy object fell on a customer’s foot, resulting in an injury. The manufacturer of the boots, Boot Royalty Company of Fort Worth, Texas, distributed the boots nationwide.

The recall was started after it was discovered that the boots lacked a metatarsal guard or steel toe to protect the wearer’s feet, according to the CPSC. This poses an impact danger for anyone wearing the recalled boots.

These boots were manufactured in July and August 2022. They are slip-on boots designed to look like cowboy boots which are tan and brown with decorative stitching on the uppers. These boots were sold in men’s sizes seven through 14. They also bear a red color label on the outside that reads “Justin” which is also stamped into the leather near the outside heel.

Further labels for “Steel Toe” and “Met Guard” can be found sewn into the seam on the side of the boots, according to the CPSC. A label heat transferred onto the inside of the top of the shaft of the boots bears the manufacturing date code of either 7/22 NH or 08/22 NH to represent the month and year.

If you purchased the recalled boots and are currently using them, the CPSC urges you to stop wearing them immediately. You are encouraged to contact the Boot Royalty Company for instructions on how to get free replacement boots.

