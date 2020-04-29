Crash kills longtime Wichita radio personality Don Hall

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car crash with tape_183225

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Longtime Wichita radio host and Wichita State University basketball announcer Don Hall has died in a crash at a busy Wichita intersection.  

Hall’s employer, Entercom Communications, shared the news of his death Wednesday with employees in an email. The 70-year-old Hall was a morning show co-host at KEYN Radio in Wichita, and according to the station, had worked for more than 45 years in radio in Kansas.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in east Wichita, when a driver ran a red light and hit Hall’s vehicle.

Hall died at the scene, and police are investigating whether the other driver was impaired.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories