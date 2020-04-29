Crash kills longtime Wichita radio personality Don Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Longtime Wichita radio host and Wichita State University basketball announcer Don Hall has died in a crash at a busy Wichita intersection.

Hall’s employer, Entercom Communications, shared the news of his death Wednesday with employees in an email. The 70-year-old Hall was a morning show co-host at KEYN Radio in Wichita, and according to the station, had worked for more than 45 years in radio in Kansas.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in east Wichita, when a driver ran a red light and hit Hall’s vehicle.

Hall died at the scene, and police are investigating whether the other driver was impaired.