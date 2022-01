WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is dead after a car rear-ended a snowplow on Interstate 435.

The deadly crash happened at 1:55 a.m. New Year’s Day.

According to the KHP, the snowplow was traveling southbound on Interstate 435 treating the road when it was hit, for an “unknown reason from the rear at highway speeds.”

No information was available about the person who died.