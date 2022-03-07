KANSAS (KSNT) – A forecast of sleet and snow came to fruition Sunday afternoon dumping the slippery mess across Northeast Kansas, sending cars into median strips and into each other Sunday evening into Monday morning.

In Douglas County, a westbound Chrysler on I-70 lost control and, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, hit the barrier wall before it hit a 2016 Ford driven by a 54-year-old Brookville man. The Chrysler then hit a Lawrence Driver. Only the 54-year-old Brookville man reported any injuries, according to the KHP crash logs.

The driver and passenger in a 2017 Nissan had minor injuries in Shawnee County after they slid into the barrier wall on westbound I-70 just after 4:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The agency attributed the crash to the vehicle going too fast for the conditions on the road.

In south-central Kansas, a Ford Expedition rolled on westbound U54 just after 1:30 p.m. after the 47-year-old California driver hit a patch of slush-packed roads. The driver in the Kingman County crash was uninjured, however, one passenger went to Pratt Regional Medical Center with a suspected minor injury, according to the KHP crash logs. A 13-year-old male, a 13-year-old female, an 8-year-old female, a 7-year-old female, a 6-year-old male, and a 3-year-old female, all properly restrained, were all uninjured, according to the KHP.

A 22-year-old Beloit driver had suspected serious injuries after crossing the center line and overturning into a culvert in Barton County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on U56 two miles from Chase. The passenger in the GMC Yukon was uninjured.

In the far west county of Sherman, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported only minor injuries when a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche westbound on I-70 crossed over a bridge, hit a patch of ice lost control, and hit a guardrail. The Avalanche then flipped and came to rest in the eastbound lane. The 38-year-old Texas driver, a 16-year-old female, and a 12-year-old female driver were all taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center. The crash happened at 4:15 p.m. at the one-mile marker.

A head-on collision in Brown County at 5 p.m. left two people seriously injured when a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado hit, what the Kansas Highway Patrol called, “slick road conditions” and lost control, sliding into the westbound lane of K20 at milepost 5.6. The Silverado hit a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander sending a 45-year-old Missouri man, and a 46-year-old Missouri woman to Amberwell Hospital Hiawatha.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 15 people escaped injuries during a five-vehicle crash in Sedgwick County Sunday evening at 7:05 p.m. According to authorities, a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 22-year-old Saint Joe man changed lanes, hitting a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 57-year-old Texas driver with four passengers. The Trailblazer then hit a 2009 Pontiac and a 2016 Lexus. The Kansas Highway Patrol then reported that the Trailblazer, for an “unknown reason,” turned around and hit a Nebraska driver in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

A 66-year-old Wichita driver was taken to Newman Medical Center with suspected minor injuries after losing control of her car in McPherson County. The driver lost control of her car, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, because of road conditions and struck a bridge pillar. The crash happened at 1:55 p.m. on 135 northbound at milepost 44.5.

The 35-year-old male driver of a 2009 Suburban was taken to Overland Park Regional with a minor injury, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, after being hit head-on when a 2018 Buick Enclave lost control and crossed the median in a 5:45 p.m. crash in Jackson County. According to the KHP crash logs, the Buick Enclave, being driven by an Overland Park man, was eastbound on K10 when he lost control on “icy roads” and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a 2021 Silverado then hitting the Suburban head-on.

A 31-year-old Missouri man was transported to KU Medical Center after his 2016 Ford Fusion left the road and hit a guardrail, went across the lanes, and plowed into a barrier wall. The crash happened at 3:27 a.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County at the 35 mileposts on 233, just north of 18th Street.