WAVERLY, KS (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office responded to a threat of school violence on Tuesday.

Coffey County Sheriff officers were called to an elementary school in Waverly after reports that one student verbally threatened to hurt other students. Investigators say students told officers a 12-year-old boy became angry and said he would use a firearm to cause harm to several students.

No students involved were injured and no physical altercation was reported during the incident.

“The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office takes every report of threatened violence seriously, most especially in our schools, given the amount of media that students are exposed to surrounding the use of firearms in violent school incidents,” sheriff’s office statement.

The sheriff’s office said the student who made the threats has been identified and criminal charges are being considered for adjudication following a complete investigation.