TOPEKA (KSNT) – A cybersecurity company has announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Kansas.

Cybersecurity company Novacoast will move to Wichita from its home in Santa Barbara, California. It is expected to bring 100 new high-tech jobs to Kansas and help make the City of Wichita a center for cybersecurity training.

“We’ve been impressed with Wichita,” said Paul Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Novacoast Inc. “One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the incredible potential in the city and its people. This is where we want to grow our company — officially naming Wichita as our global headquarters.”

Novacoast opened a 9,700 square-foot Security Operations Center in downtown Wichita earlier this year, creating 40 new jobs. The new positions included fields in software development and cybersecurity engineering.