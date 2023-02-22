TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay spoke about the damage fentanyl is causing not only Shawnee County, but the entirety of the United States.

“We are working very hard to make sure that anyone who distributes fentanyl, in particular anyone that has fentanyl around children, is facing more severe penalties because of the risk that it poses,” Kagay told 27 News Anchor Katie Garceran.

When asked if this was an issue specifically in our county, Kagay said that he has noticed fentanyl as a rising issue before he became the district attorney. He specifically expanded on how parents can warn their children about the danger this drug poses.

“You have to be honest and you have to talk to your kids. Just be as real with them as possible and make sure that they understand,” he said.

In addition to commenting on the rising fentanyl issue, Kagay expanded on his top priorities for the legislative session this year.

The main issue he wants to be addressed has to do with a constitutional right we have as Americans, which is the right to a speedy trial. However, it is up to the state to decide the exact timeframe and parameters that defines a speedy trial.

During the pandemic, there was an extreme backlog of cases as everything in our world slowed down. For this reason, the law Kansas had in place detailing the timeframe for a speedy trial was suspended temporarily to give workers the chance to get up to speed.

But, that exception will be expiring soon in May, making that an issue for those courts and systems still trying to play catch up.

“The courts need time, the systems need time to make an adjustment.”

He emphasized he doesn’t want people to think they are trying to trample on the rights of the defendant.

“What we are looking for is a solution with the legislature, defense counsel and the courts that will allow us time to make that adjustment and do it in a way that is seamless, that ensures justice carries on, no one’s rights are infringed upon and we have the proper amount of time to make that adjustment,” Kagay said.

For more information on the topics discussed, watch the interview above.