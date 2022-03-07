TOPEKA (KSNT) – The deadline is approaching for applications to the Kansas Department of Agriculture for industrial hemp licenses.

March 15, 2022 is the last day to apply for a license to cultivate or produce industrial hemp in Kansas. According to K.S.A 02-3908, it is unlawful for listed hemp products to be manufactured, marketed, sold or distributed by any person in the state of Kansas. These industrial hemp products include cigarettes, cigars, chew, teas and other products.

To apply for an industrial hemp license, click here. To read through the current laws and regulations regarding industrial hemp in Kansas, click here.