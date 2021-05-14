Deadly accident in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly accident on Thursday took the life of a 41-year-old woman from Augusta, Kansas.

Rebecca Castillo, 41, was the passenger in a vehicle headed east three miles west of Beaumont in Greenwood County when the car she was in crossed the center line and hit an oncoming semi-truck.

The driver of the car, Jennifer Hoffman, 39, of Wichita, had a minor injury according to the Kansas Highway Patrol report.

Hoffman was wearing a seatbelt, Castillo was not.

The pickup truck Castillo was in came to rest on its rooftop on top of a guardrail.

The semi-truck slowed and stopped on the westbound shoulder. It was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Aurora, Mo.