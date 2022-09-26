STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 25-year-old Kansas man died Sunday night when he swerved to avoid a deer that had entered the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Larry J Ryan, 25, was northbound on S.E. 80th Avenue, in Stafford County according to the KHP, when a deer entered the road from the right. Authorities believe the motorcyclist lost control and entered the east ditch.

Ryan, riding a 2012 Honda Motorcycle, was taken to Stafford County Hospital but passed away.

The crash happened at 7:24 p.m. six miles south of Stafford. Authorities reported Ryan was wearing eye protection but was not wearing a helmet.