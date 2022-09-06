MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, entered a ditch and hit a power pole before flipping and coming to rest. .

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it was not clear whether Warner was wearing a seatbelt.