Deadly crash claims the life of Westphalia woman

ANDERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Westphalia woman died Wednesday when her car went left of center and hit another car head-on, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Odyessie K. Allen, 31, of Westphalia, was driving northbound on Colorado Road in Anderson County when her 2017 Chevrolet Cruze went left of center, striking a 49-year-old driver from Kincaid.

The Kincaid driver was taken to Overland Park Regional hospital with a suspected serious injury.

The crash happened at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near S.W. 1000 and S.W. Colorado Road three miles southeast of Westphalia in Anderson County.

According to the KHP crash logs, neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.