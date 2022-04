COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Little is known about a single-car crash in Coffey County Wednesday evening that claimed a life.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that a deadly crash happened on Interstate 35, four miles east of Lebo, Wednesday evening, April 13, at 6:24 p.m. The vehicle was northbound on 35 when it went right off the road and hit a bridge post before ending up in the right ditch, according to the KHP crash report.

