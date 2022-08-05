GREENWOOD COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed at least one death in Greenwood County following a head-on collision.

According to the KHP, at 10:11 p.m. Thursday night, a vehicle traveling west on US-54 crossed the center line and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on. The crash happened at milepost 472.3, or 20 miles east of 77.

Authorities have not identified who was in the crash, what type of vehicles were involved or how many fatalities occurred.

KSNT will update this story when more information becomes available.