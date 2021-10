HERINGTON (KSNT) – US-56 in Herington is closed in both directions following a deadly two-vehicle crash south of the city.

Kansas Highway Patrol Officer Ben Gardner confirmed there had been a deadly crash between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle. One person in the passenger vehicle was killed.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours. It is estimated the highway may open about 6 p.m.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️



Two-vehicle fatality crash on US-56 hwy a couple miles south of Herington city limits.



The roadway will be CLOSED for several hours.



KHP CHART responding.

(Critical Highway Accident Response Team)



Follow https://t.co/hfsl1kxwFt for reroute and updates. pic.twitter.com/77zDtCz0be — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) October 1, 2021

This is a developing story.

Follow http://KanDrive.org for reroute and updates.