MITCHELL COUNTY (KSNT) – A 68-year-old Concordia man died Thursday when the car he was driving went left of center and hit a Kenworth tractor-trailer head-on in Mitchell county, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Larry Monroe Hicks, 68, of Concordia, was driving westbound on K-9 in a 2009 Ford Focus when he collided with a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said the car came to rest in a Westbound ditch, the Kenworth trailer went into the ditch and overturned onto the driver’s side.

The 33-year-old male driver of the semi was not injured, according to the crash logs.

The crash happened at 12:03 p.m. Thursday on K-9 50 feet east of 360 Road.