Deadly homeless camp fire near Benton Curve closes westbound I-70 indefinitely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal fire at a homeless camp under a bridge near the Benton Boulevard curve has closed westbound Interstate 70 indefinitely.

The fire call came in at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said. Kansas City police confirm one person was found dead at the homeless camp.

The fire happened underneath the bridge, causing unknown damage at this time. MoDOT crews are on scene inspecting the bridge to determine how much damage there was and any needed repairs.

On Thursday afternoon MoDOT announced that westbound I-70 near 18th Street will be closed until further notice due to damage from the fire. All eastbound lanes of I-70 are still open.

Westbound I-70 drivers headed toward downtown should exit I-70 at the I-435 interchange to get around the closure. For local traffic only, westbound I-70 drivers can continue as far as the 18th Street exit to get to local neighborhoods.

This is an ongoing incident and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.